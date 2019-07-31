|
|
Merri Crouse
Muncie - Merri Crouse passed away July 28, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
Merri was born July 16, 1952, the daughter of Frank Law and Nada (Law) Hernly. She graduated from Muncie Central and did secretarial work for many years. She loved taking long road trips, reading, fishing and spending time poolside with family and friends.
Survivors include son, Richard Skinner, Stockton,CA four sisters, Sherri Riddle, LA,CA, Jerri Mason, Muncie, Debbie Masiongale, Yorktown, Donna Carmack, Cold Spring, KY as well as several nieces and nephews.
Merri was preceded in death by both parents and a brother Terry Law.
Cremation is being handled by Indiana Funeral Care and there will be no services per Merri's request. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.IndianaFuneralCare.com
Published in The Star Press on July 31, 2019