|
|
Merrill Joe Crouch
Oolitic - Merrill Joe Crouch, 78, joined his Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital.
Born December 19, 1940, in Muncie, he was the son of Clarence and Hovenia (Maxfield) Crouch. He married Marilyn Metcalf October 29, 1960, in Flint, Michigan.
Merrill was a graduate of General Motors Institute and retired as an Industrial Engineer from Crane after 37 years. He was a member of Grace Full Gospel Church, Bedford Masonic Lodge No. 14 F.&A.M., LaOrMa Shrine Club, White River Humane Society, Lions Club, and participated in a food ministry. Merrill was an avid sports fan of basketball, football, and IU. He coached Girls Softball, and was a member of the 35 and Older Softball League, and Mens Basketball League.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Crouch of Oolitic; daughters, Julie (Kevin) Hack of Mitchell, Teresa Lee (Brent Love) of Bedford, and Tracy (Bob) Nash of Oolitic; special nephew, Scott David Gifford of Flint, Michigan; many other nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Natalie (Jason) Cotton, Brandon Hack, Aleesha (Marcus) Mayes, Abby (Morgan) Jones, Amy Jones (David Sexton), Zachary (Kayla) Jones, Andrew Nash, and James Nash (Randi Wicker); 16 great grandchildren; brother, Larry Lee (Doreen) Crouch of Muncie; and sister, Brenda (Terry) Vanlaningham of Mentone.
His parents; stepfather, Hobert Crouch; stepmother, Barbara Crouch; and sister, Peggy Donavon, preceded him in death.
Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Grace Full Gospel Church in Bedford. The family will receive friends from noon until the service on Saturday at the church.
Memorial Gifts: White River Humane Society or Grace Full Gospel Church Building Fund.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on June 20, 2019