1/1
Michael A. Adams
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael A Adams

Farmland - Michael Allen Adams, 70, of Farmland, IN passed away early Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 22, 1950 in Muncie, IN the son of Gail (Jr.) and Alma Jean (Lewis) Adams.

Mike was a welder since 1968 for Steven's Wire Products. He enjoyed spending his leisure time working on cars, enjoying outdoors and watching storms. He had a special love for classic cars and was a member of the Outlaws Car Club.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 46 years, Ellen; three sons, Mike (wife, Gwinn), Shane Charles Allen (Hannah) and Devon Jack Layne (Jennifer), all of Farmland, IN; a daughter, Amber Michelle Chalco (Rolando) of Columbus, OH; two brothers, Gerry Adams (Joan) of Salisbury, NC and Tom Adams (Debbie) of Richmond, IN; two sisters, Nancy White of Farmland, IN and Anita Penily of Richmond, IN; and ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gail Jean Adams; and a sister, Cheryl Cox.

Due to the concerns surrounding Covid-19 the family will be having private services. Family and friends may gather to remember from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
2048 N. 1000 W.
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center Thornburg Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved