Michael A Adams
Farmland - Michael Allen Adams, 70, of Farmland, IN passed away early Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 22, 1950 in Muncie, IN the son of Gail (Jr.) and Alma Jean (Lewis) Adams.
Mike was a welder since 1968 for Steven's Wire Products. He enjoyed spending his leisure time working on cars, enjoying outdoors and watching storms. He had a special love for classic cars and was a member of the Outlaws Car Club.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 46 years, Ellen; three sons, Mike (wife, Gwinn), Shane Charles Allen (Hannah) and Devon Jack Layne (Jennifer), all of Farmland, IN; a daughter, Amber Michelle Chalco (Rolando) of Columbus, OH; two brothers, Gerry Adams (Joan) of Salisbury, NC and Tom Adams (Debbie) of Richmond, IN; two sisters, Nancy White of Farmland, IN and Anita Penily of Richmond, IN; and ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gail Jean Adams; and a sister, Cheryl Cox.
Due to the concerns surrounding Covid-19 the family will be having private services. Family and friends may gather to remember from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com
