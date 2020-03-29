|
|
Michael A. Davis
Cammack - Michael A. Davis, 70, of Cammack, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Signature Health Care in Muncie.
Mike was born on February 28, 1950 in Muncie to the late Charles and Dixie (Garland) Davis. He attended Yorktown High School and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corp. Mike worked as a semitruck driver. He was a member of the Yorktown American Legion. Mike enjoyed traveling and spending time with family, especially his grandkids.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Martha Davis; three children, Michael K. Davis (wife Dawn), LeAnn Ross (husband Jeremy), and Lori Davis; seven grandchildren, Rylee Davis, Sydney Landis, Shayna Landis, Reid Smith, Leo Ross, Chloe Ross, Rylee Ross, and Dusty Davis; four great-grandchildren, Zoey, Sage, and Zane Caforio and Tucker Wall; and several nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by three siblings, Terry Davis, Linda James, and Jeffrey Davis.
A memorial graveside service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at Hawk Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Little Red Door, 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020