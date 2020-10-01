Michael A. Morton



Michael A. Morton, 1302 N. Duane St. in Muncie, departed this life on Sept. 28th 2020 after a brief illness. Mike, or Mikey as he was sometimes affectionately known was born in Logansport, Indiana, on August 24, 1944. He was the first of six children of Mary C. and James L.E. Morton.



Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory a Daughter Cate son, Thor, grandchildren Mallory and Odin, as well as siblings: Dan Morton of San Bernardino, CA, Nancy Helphinstine and Tim Morton of Indianapolis, IN, and Mark Morton of Norman, OK.



Mike was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Patricia Barker.



A Calling hour will be from 10:00-11:00 am on Tuesday October the 6th at the E. 16th St. Church of God, 2605 E. 16th St. in Muncie Indiana.



A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 following the Calling hour, with the Rev. Jonathan C. Mitchell officiating.









