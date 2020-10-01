1/1
Michael A. Morton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael A. Morton

Michael A. Morton, 1302 N. Duane St. in Muncie, departed this life on Sept. 28th 2020 after a brief illness. Mike, or Mikey as he was sometimes affectionately known was born in Logansport, Indiana, on August 24, 1944. He was the first of six children of Mary C. and James L.E. Morton.

Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory a Daughter Cate son, Thor, grandchildren Mallory and Odin, as well as siblings: Dan Morton of San Bernardino, CA, Nancy Helphinstine and Tim Morton of Indianapolis, IN, and Mark Morton of Norman, OK.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Patricia Barker.

A Calling hour will be from 10:00-11:00 am on Tuesday October the 6th at the E. 16th St. Church of God, 2605 E. 16th St. in Muncie Indiana.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 following the Calling hour, with the Rev. Jonathan C. Mitchell officiating.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved