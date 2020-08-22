Michael Allen Craig
Holland - Michael Allen Craig, age 73 of Holland, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Michael was born in Muncie, IN February 15, 1947 to William and Ann (Payne) Craig. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame and worked in Sales for Sandos Pharmaceuticals and Physio Control. Michael was a veteran of the United States Air Force Reserves and a member of Macatawa Legends. He had a passion for golf and would play anytime he had a chance.
Michael is survived by his love of the past 18 years, Arlene Tallman and her family, Kimberly (Stephen) Carey, and Jodie Williams; grandchildren Tyler, Emily, Makenzie, Isabella, Taea, Sailor, and Enzo; 3 great grandchildren; siblings Robert Craig, Joseph (Polly) Craig, Donald Craig, James (Sunni) Craig, Timothy Craig, and Marge Steinke; Many extended family and friends.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Michael's life will be 11:30am Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Ebeneezer Reformed Church, 5166 Ottagan St. (32nd St.) in Holland, MI.
Visitation will be from 10:30am until the time of the service at church on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
to leave a message or memory for the Craig and Tallman family.