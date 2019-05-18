|
Michael Allen Little, Sr.
Eaton - Michael Allen Little, Sr., age 57, of Eaton, died May 14, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie. Mr. Little was born in Muncie, Indiana on August 1, 1961 to Oscar Estel Little and Barbara Jean (Miller) Little. He graduated from Delta High School in 1978 and Ivy Tech in 2005 and he was a United States Army veteran. He married Maria Louise Smith on April 7, 2009.
Survivors include: Wife, Maria Little of Eaton. Son, Michael Allen Little, Jr. of Dunkirk. Son, Mark Allen Grile of Dunkirk. Daughter, Christyana Renee Little of Albany. Two grandchildren: Lucas Allen Grile and Trenton Edward Grile. Brother, Gary and Martha Little of Muncie. Sister, Sandra and Timothy Harshman of Muncie. Sister, Paula and John Brown of Eaton. Sister, Connie and Lloyd Beaty of Muncie.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 21st from 4:00 — 8:00 PM at the Dunkirk Church of the Nazarene, 226 East Center Street, Dunkirk. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Dunkirk Church of the Nazarene. Burial with military honors will take place at Marion National Cemetery, Marion. Memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care, Fort Wayne. www.northernindianafuneralcare.com
Published in The Star Press on May 18, 2019