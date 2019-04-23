|
|
Michael Allen McNary
Indianapolis - Michael Allan McNary, 73, of Indianapolis, and formerly of Muncie, passed away on April 20, 2019. Michael was born in Indianapolis, the son of Earl and Fern McNary. He graduated from Ball State with a Bachelor's degree in Business.
Michael was a very intelligent man, speaking little, but he chose his friends, relations, and business adventures wisely. Michael was the owner and operator of M & M Bus Company in Muncie for 44 years. He was a proud member of the National Guard, serving 6 years. He loved to travel, especially to Mexico, with his wife, Judy. He had a vast music collection and could recall many artists and song titles on a whim.
Michael was a loving husband, step-father, brother, step-grandfather, and friend to all who knew him and will be missed by many. Those include his loving wife of 42 years, Judy McNary; step-sons: Doug (wife, Cathie) Hobson and Daniel Hobson; 3 step-grandsons; 1 step-great-granddaughter; a brother, Gene McNary; several nieces and nephews; and life-long friend, David Willard.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and step-son, David Hobson.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with full Military Honors afforded. Memorial contributions may be made to Wheeler Mission, 205 East New York Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 23, 2019