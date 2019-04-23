Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McNary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Allen McNary

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Allen McNary Obituary
Michael Allen McNary

Indianapolis - Michael Allan McNary, 73, of Indianapolis, and formerly of Muncie, passed away on April 20, 2019. Michael was born in Indianapolis, the son of Earl and Fern McNary. He graduated from Ball State with a Bachelor's degree in Business.

Michael was a very intelligent man, speaking little, but he chose his friends, relations, and business adventures wisely. Michael was the owner and operator of M & M Bus Company in Muncie for 44 years. He was a proud member of the National Guard, serving 6 years. He loved to travel, especially to Mexico, with his wife, Judy. He had a vast music collection and could recall many artists and song titles on a whim.

Michael was a loving husband, step-father, brother, step-grandfather, and friend to all who knew him and will be missed by many. Those include his loving wife of 42 years, Judy McNary; step-sons: Doug (wife, Cathie) Hobson and Daniel Hobson; 3 step-grandsons; 1 step-great-granddaughter; a brother, Gene McNary; several nieces and nephews; and life-long friend, David Willard.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and step-son, David Hobson.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with full Military Honors afforded. Memorial contributions may be made to Wheeler Mission, 205 East New York Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now