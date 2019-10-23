|
|
Michael Anthony Holmberg
Gaston - Michael Anthony Holmberg, 70, passed away on October 21, 2019 after many years of cardiac struggles. Mike was born in Muncie, the son of Olive Beouy and James Holmberg, on July 18, 1949. Mike was part of the first graduating class of Wes-Del High School. Following graduation, he married the love of his life, Linda Sue Blanton. Mike then went to work for Chevrolet in Muncie as a job setter. He then transitioned to Fort Wayne Truck and Bus Company for 5 years as an assembly operator. Mike then moved back to Chevrolet in Muncie, working for another 27 years. Mike retired on June 27, 1997.
Mike was an Eagle Scout all of his life and he upheld and led his life living by the rules of a Scout. He was a member of Troop 52. Despite having numerous cardiac struggles, Mike lived his life to the fullest making memories. He loved woodworking, traveling, camping, boating, the outdoors, and hunting. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their activities and sports. He also loved his Ball Hospital "Cardiac Family" members, as he gave the patients and their family members' advice, suggestions, and companionship. The Ball Hospital staff also dubbed Mike "The Mayor of Cardiac Rehab" as he was their most influential patient.
Mike was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife, Linda Sue of 51 years; their sons: Jeff (Diana) Holmberg and Andy (Jen) Holmberg; grandchildren: Hannah, Grace, Evan, and Luke Holmberg; god-grandchildren: Alexa, Kylie, and Aubrey Antrim; brothers: Gregory (Dorothy) Holmberg and Stephen Holmberg; and his special Cardiac Family from Ball Hospital.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as several aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to those organizations of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019