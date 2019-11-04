Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Michael Cripe Obituary
Muncie - Michael "Mike" Cripe, 51, of Muncie, went to rest November 2, 2019. He was born July 7, 1968 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Beatrice Cripe and Richard Cripe. Michael was an avid Colts fan who enjoyed playing video games. He was an especially hard worker and handyman with a love for animals. He especially dearly loved his family.

Michael is survived by his spouse, Malena; Brother, David Cripe; Sisters, Sharon (Jeff) Dickinson, Nora (Lloyd) Ingram and Vickie (Bill) Moody; Step-children, Selena West and Wesley; Three grandchildren; And best friends Tommy Mays and Mike Bennet.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father.

There will be a memorial service for Mike, Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305. Visitation will take place from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor George Cripe will officiate the services.

Online condolences may be shared at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
