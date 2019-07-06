|
Michael D. Kelley
Muncie - Michael D. Kelley, 67, of Muncie, passed away on Friday July 5, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.
Michael was born February 1, 1952 in Winchester, Indiana. Michael graduated from Anderson High School in 1971 and went on to earn a double Master's Degree in Sociology and Physiology from Ball State University. Michael worked for General Motors for 42 years before his retirement in 2015. He was a member of the North Side Church of God and was a member of the church's men's group. Michael enjoyed camping, fishing, kayaking, and spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Susan Kelley, three children, Jana Ann Kelley, Angelina Conatser, and Tiffney Kelley-Hennis all of Muncie; nine grandchildren, Devin Conatser (wife MacKenzie), Logan Leland, Cierra Enochs (husband Charles), Hai-ley Blankenship, Dylain Kelley-Hennis, Rebekah Kelley-Hennis, Emmalee Conatser, Rilie Conatser, and Rebekah Enochs; a great-grandson, Charlie Enochs; three siblings, Coleen Rector, Robert Kelley, and Cheryl Sweigart; and several nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Kelley; and his father and step-mother, Robert and Phyllis Kelley.
A memorial service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at North Side Church of God, 1505 N. Tillotson Ave., Muncie, IN 47304.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The , 5635 W. 96th St. Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or Southern Care Hospice, 3415 W. Fox Ridge Ln. Muncie, IN 47304.
Michael's family would like to especially thank the staff at Southern Care Hospice for the care they received.
Share a memory of Michael
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Michael's life with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press on July 6, 2019