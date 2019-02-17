|
|
Michael D. Spurlock
Muncie - Michael D. Spurlock, 40, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his mother, Brenda, and sister, Deseray on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on Friday, August 18, 1978 with a terminal illness.
Michael graduated from Muncie Southside High School.
As a child, he enjoyed hot wheels and playing video games and as a teenager, he enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family.
Michael had a loving, caring spirit.
He was a Chicago Bulls fan.
As his illness progressed, he had a will to live exceeding his doctor's expectations by twenty years.
Michael will be greatly missed and was so loved.
He is survived by his mother, Brenda Spurlock; sister, Deseray Coil; nieces, Mackenzie Harker and Lora Gilreath; nephew, Raven Gilreath; aunts, Shirley (John) Strong, Linda Spurlock, and Sheila Nelson; uncles, Robert Spurlock and David Spurlock.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Danny Dyer; grandfather, Robert "Bob" Spurlock and grandmothers, Virginia Spurlock and Edna Dyer.
A graveside service will take place at Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 17, 2019