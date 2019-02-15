Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Muncie - Michael Dana Badders, 75, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St.Vincent Regional Hospital in Anderson, Indiana, following an extended illness.

He was born on Saturday, March 20, 1943, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Charles Dana and Alice (Welch) Badders. Michael enjoyed puzzles and spending time with family.

Michael had worked for Westinghouse/ABB for thirty two years and also worked at Mitch Dental for fifteen years.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Badders; children, Michael Badders II, Jerry Badders, Michelle (Jon) Gastineau, Kerrie (Will) Clopton and Brian (Beth) Badders; siblings, Shelba Clapper, Sonie Disher and Steve (Cindy) Badders; sixteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson, Kyle Arnett.

Services for Michael will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will be in Elm Ridge Memorial park.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 15, 2019
