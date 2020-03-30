|
|
Michael David Engber
Michael David Engber, 77, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving wife and daughters at the Bloomington Hospice House.
Mike was a devoted husband and father. His greatest joy was his life with his wife, Cheri, and he never tired of saying how proud he was of what his two daughters, Sara and Kim, had accomplished in their lives and what fine young women they had become.
Mike dedicated his life to teaching and working with young people. He was a Professor of Business Law at Ball State University for over 30 years and an adjunct professor in the Indiana University Kelley School of Business for over 20 years. He was an advisor for the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at both Ball State and Indiana University. He will be remembered for having helped countless students to become better men and women.
He and his wife, Cheri, loved to travel. They were fortunate to be able to see much of the world, not only as tourists but as residents. Along with their daughters, they lived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where they taught for the Indiana University Cooperative Program in Malaysia.
Mike loved to cook and enjoyed sharing good food and drink with friends and family. Many will remember the special Christmas breads that he made every year from his German/Romanian grandmother's recipe. He was always ready for a party.
Mike took advantage of the concerts, plays, festivals, and other events that are so much a part of Bloomington. He was an avid sports fan with special attention to the Chicago White Sox and the Indiana University Women's Basketball team. Mike was an avid walker. Over the age of 50, he walked 15 half-marathons.
At the time of his death, he was on the board of the Bloomington Playwright's Project, a Volunteer Coordinator and delivery driver for Meals on Wheels, and a volunteer for the Indiana University Law School Moot Court. He was a member of First Christian Church.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Evelyn Engber, brother, Dan, and sister, Deb. He is survived by his wife and friend of 52 years, Cheri, and by his devoted daughters, Sara (Mark Cordes) and Kim (Jay Pfeiffer). He is also survived by his sister, Deanna, two nieces, Jessica and Suzanna and a nephew, Alex.
Arrangements for cremation are being handled by Day and Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life when we can all hug again.
In these special times, the family requests that donations be made to the charity or community agency of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.DayDeremiahFrye.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020