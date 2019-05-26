Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home
4600 West Kilgore Avenue
Muncie, IN
Michael Donald Coates


1977 - 2019
Michael Donald Coates Obituary
Michael Donald Coates

Muncie - Michael Donald Coates, 41, Muncie, passed away Monday morning, May 20, 2019.

He was born Monday, September 26, 1977, in Muncie, the son of Donald and Renee (Rhinehart) Coates. Michael had worked at Muncie Tool and at Miller Tire. He enjoyed working on cars, rock and gem polishing and going fishing. Michael loved spending time with his family, especially his son, Deven. He had a great sense of humor and loved telling a good joke.

Survivors include his mom, Renee (Rhinehart) Coates; son, Deven Coates, and his mom, Nikki; brother, Don (wife Mary) Coates Jr.; six sisters, Teresa (husband David) Dodd, Tina (husband Troy) Greene, Linda (husband Jack) Trent, Kathy Anderson, Judy Walker, and Donna (husband Brian) Bontempt; uncle, Larry Coates; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Donald Coates.

Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call at Elm Ridge Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 26, 2019
