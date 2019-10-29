|
Michael Dunn
Muncie - Michael Dunn, 38, passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2019. Mike was a member of the Union Carpenters Local 1016
His daughter; Constance Tipton, sister; Michelle Dunn, and several aunts, uncles, cousins with many extended family members, survive him.
His parents Angelia Muncy and Bobby Dunn preceded him in passing.
A private celebration of Mike's life will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Mansfield Park in Muncie.
