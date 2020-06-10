Michael Dwayne "Mike" Hall
Michael Dwayne "Mike" Hall, 48, died June 5, 2020, from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident on State Road 3.
Mike was born in Winchester, Indiana, on Saturday, September 18, 1971, to Charles Hall and Marsha (Smock) Wasson. Mike graduated from Southside High School. He served his country in the Army for four years, and then in the Reserves for two years. He married Rita Simmons and they shared two sons, Jeremiah and Tyler. They later divorced. He worked as a correctional officer for many years at Correctional Industrial Facility before moving to New Castle Correctional Facility. He used to attend Anderson Separate Baptist Church before it closed.
Mike loved to go "junking" every day after work to see what treasures he could find. He loved to record and watch WWE, WCW, and WWF wrestling on television when he came home. He was always joking around with others to keep them laughing. Mike enjoyed fishing, swimming, kayaking, and he enjoyed watching eagles. He also loved motorcycles and bought one of his own.
Mike is survived by his two sons, Jeremiah Hall and Tyler Hall; parents, Charles Hall (wife, Karen) and Marsha Wasson; brothers, Charles F. Hall III "Butch" (wife, Tonya), John Hall (wife, Brittany), Jason Hall (wife, Heather); sisters, Marcia Elmore (husband, Dicky), Chastity Fryback, Carrie Ann Corbin (husband, Donald); one grandchild, Harlee Hall; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, John Wasson.
Funeral services for Mike will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Family and friends may call on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warriors Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
