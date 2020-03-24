|
Michael E. Miller
Muncie - Michael E. Miller, 55, went to Heaven in the arms of his loving wife at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on Friday, March 20, 2020 after a short illness.
He was born on December 28, 1964 in Muncie, the son of Duane and Wanda (Kreager) Miller.
Mike took pride in his tree cutting ability and the skill to drop a tree where people thought impossible. He was a hard worker and pushed himself to the limits. Mike was always the first to help anyone and could not pass a car on the side of the road or a hood up in a parking lot without stopping to offer assistance.
He will be missed by so many where he did his rounds to stop by, check up on his people, eat a snack, drink a soda and torment someone. When they heard a loud truck and loud music, they knew he was there. He loved his people and accepted everyone as a friend.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kay (Ross) Miller, whom he described as the love of his life since he was 16 years old; son, Joe Ross (Jessica); daughter; Crystal Brown; son, Victor Trussell; grandchildren, Gracie, Tyler, Kenzie (Meanbutt), Itzell and Milo; aunt, Kay Cox; aunt and uncle, Bud and Judy Kreager; sister, Sharon Lawson (Terry); mother-in-law, Janice Ross; brother-in-law, Kent Ross; sister-in-law, Kim Antrim (Mark); special niece and nephew, Tamarah and Dillon Conwell; his furbaby, Spaz; multiple cousins and friends, including his best friend, Katie.
Waiting for him in heaven are his parents; grandparents, Roy and Reba Cooper; cousin and best friend, Brian Miller; very special nephew, Brantley (Monkeyman) Conwell; and his furbabies, Lilly and Axl (who passed away 6 hours before his daddy).
There will be no services, but in Mike's honor, the family requests that you would all listen to the song "Humble and Kind" and attempt to live by those lyrics as he did.
As Mike would say, "See Me"
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020