Michael E Myers, 64 of Alexandria died Friday, September 27, 2019 at his residence after an extended illness.
Michael was born in Anderson, IN on Dec. 1, 1954 and was the son of Art and Barbara Myers. On Feb. 21, 1976 he married his high school sweetheart Debra E. (Weiss) Myers.
In August of 1974 Michael started his law enforcement career in Chesterfield, IN. He graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Session 37 in 1975. He joined the Delaware Co. Sheriff Dept. in 1979. He later retired from the Sheriff's Dept. in 1994 at the rank of Sargent. After a brief retirement and at the request of then Delaware Co. Sheriff John Carey he rejoins the Sheriff's Dept. as Special Deputy which he retired from in 2014.
Michael was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed boating on Lake Tippecanoe. Michael had one of kind sense of humor; he would always joking and playing practical jokes on friends and family.
Left to carry on his legacy of love is his wife of 43 years, Debra (Weiss) Myers, his mother, Barbara Myers; his sons, Chris (Valarie) Myers and Brad (Amber) Myers; also surviving are his grandchildren, Owen Thompson, Guyanna Myers, Collin Myers and Caitlyn Myers.
A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.in Whetsel Funeral Service, 1503 S Park Ave., Alexandria, IN with Fr. Dan Duff as Celebrant. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Whetsel Funeral Service is honored to care Michael and the Myers family.
For additional obituary information and online condolences visit: www.whetselfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 29, 2019