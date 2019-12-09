Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Michael E. Reynolds

Michael E. Reynolds Obituary
Michael E. Reynolds

Muncie - Michael E. Reynolds, 78, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at his residence in Muncie, Indiana.

He was born on Thursday, September 4, 1941, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Edward and Cora (Clark) Reynolds. Michael worked as a HVAC Technician for various companies prior to his retirement. He enjoyed working outside, watching Notre Dame Football, spending time with his friends, and being with his beloved dog, Snickers.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Reynolds, Muncie, Indiana; son, Mark (wife, Judy) Reynolds, Muncie, Indiana; daughter, Kimberly (husband, Rocky) Centers, Middletown, Ohio; four grandchildren, Cody and Kyla Parish, and Blake and Braden Reynolds; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, David Reynolds and Jim Copeland.

Services to honor Michael will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
