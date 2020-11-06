Michael E. Wright
Redkey, IN - Michael E. Wright, 68, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following complications of Covid-19.
Mike was born on July 5, 1952 in Muncie, Indiana to Warren E. and Joanna M. (Warner) Wright. He was a 1970 graduate of Delta High School and married Deborah Norton on May 28, 1971. Together they would raise seven children and foster-parent to more than 150.
Mike worked as a supervisor for Indiana Department of Corrections for over 20 years, retiring in 2014. He was the co-founder of the Wright Brother's Buck Stop and in addition to farming, he enjoyed his time as a Boy Scout leader as well as coaching softball and baseball in Redkey. He also enjoyed family vacations and fishing trips with his brothers and wives
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Deborah Wright; his children: Michelle Bradbury, Angela Hoyt (Michael Stoner), Randy Wright, Jessy Wright, Thomas Wright and Jazzy Wright; three brothers: Rick Wright (Anita), Randy Wright (Janet), and Brad Wright (Tamara); sister: Melissa Strunk; eight grandchildren: Dustin Wright (Brittany King), Justin Hoyt, Danielle Wright, Hallianna Hiser, Daniel Wright, Brayden Wright, Richard Wright and Wyatt Wright; father-in-law James Norton; sister-in-law Teresa Geeseman (Ed), as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to Mike's parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daron Wright; sister, Teresa Jo Wright and mother-in-law, Kathleen Norton.
Visitation will be held on from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S. Hartford St., Eaton.
Graveside services will be held following visitation at 2:00 pm at Hillcrest Cemetery in Redkey with Pastor Randy Davis officiating.
Memorials may be made in his name to Redkey Jr. League c/o Pitman-Richman Funeral Home P.O. Box 537 Eaton, IN 47338
