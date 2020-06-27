Michael Edward Duffy
Muncie - Michael Edward Duffy, age 74, of Muncie, IN, passed away at his home on June 20, 2020 while enjoying the flowers in his garden.
Mike was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Donald and Betty Jean Duffy on June 22, 1945, the oldest of 3 children including sister Carol (deceased) and brother Dan, who were raised in an Irish Catholic household. A Catholic school education resulted in Mike being freakishly ambidextrous.
He married Cheryl Hammons on Labor Day, 1967. They had two children in Dayton, Ohio, where Mike and two partners started a graphic design business called Graphics Three. In 1983 the family relocated to Indiana and Mike pursued a variety of different careers. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, who made her exit exactly 10 years ago on the same day.
Mike was extremely creative and enjoyed photography, filmmaking, gourmet cooking, and gardening. He loved classic pre-code Hollywood films and foreign television series. In his youth he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed mushroom hunting and foraging for other wild foods like May apples, paw paws, and wild berries. He was an excellent kid's soccer coach.
Mike is survived by his daughter Dana Williams and son Damon Duffy; grand daughter Stella Williams; brother Dan Duffy; nephews Daniel Duffy and David Duffy.
Mike adored cats and dogs. He was certain dogs were the purest form of life on earth. He left behind his beloved chihuahua, Ms. Sookie Stackhouse, but joins in the hereafter his friends Bonnie, Clyde, Levi, Peyton, Emma, Max, and Buddy.
Per Mike's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers or services, Mike asked that donations be made in his memory to his favorite dog and cat rescues: Midwest Animal Partners / Iron Underdawgs, Paypal pool- https://paypal.me/pools/c/8qcdfhvBsx or Indy Neighborhood Cats- 973 N Shadeland Ave #143, Indianapolis, IN 46219 or online - https://www.indyneighborhoodcats.org/donate
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.