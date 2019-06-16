|
Michael Eugene Gregory
Muncie, IN. - Michael Eugene Gregory, 63, passed away at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on June 11, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born August 23, 1955 in Muncie, IN. He was a graduate of Yorktown High School and served his country in The United States Army.
Michael is survived by his parents, Charles and Patricia (Paris) Clevenger; a son, Ryan Gregory (Holly Barton); a daughter, Megan Benslay (Boyd Wright); two granddaughters, Waverlee Gregory and Lillian Wright; siblings, Steven (Connie) Clevenger, Linda Bullinger, Eric (Jackie) Clevenger, Mark (Amy) Clevenger and Tina Gregory; a brother in law, Gary Dewees; special friend, Penni Matchett; many nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and great nephews.
Preceding Michael in death was a sister, Debra Dewees.
A memorial visitation will be held at The Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Published in The Star Press on June 16, 2019