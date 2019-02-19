Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Michael Eugene "Mikey" Stephens


Michael Eugene "Mikey" Stephens
Michael Eugene "Mikey" Stephens Obituary
Michael "Mikey" Eugene Stephens

Muncie - Michael "Mikey" Eugene Stephens, 53, Muncie, passed away Thursday evening, January 24, 2019, at the Willowbend Living Center.

He was born Thursday, September 9, 1965, in Muncie, the son of Lloyd and Reba (Crouch) Stephens. Mikey graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1983. He worked at Hillcroft Industries. Mikey enjoyed listening to country music and he loved eating ham and beans and sweet tea. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Survivors include his mom, Reba (Crouch) Stephens; a nephew, Guy Smith; and several cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Stephens; sister, Sherry Smith; and a niece, Monnica Smith.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

His family would like to extend a special thank you to Hillcroft for the special care they gave Mikey for several years.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 19, 2019
