Michael Evans



Michael Evans 55, transition peacefully on Wednesday, September 19, 2020. Viewing will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10am to 11:00am at Deliverance Temple Church 720 E. 2nd St. Service will be at 11:00pm. Everyone is asked to wear facial covering. Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.









