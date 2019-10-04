Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Michael Forehand Sr.


1957 - 2019
Michael Forehand Sr. Obituary
Michael Forehand Sr.

Muncie - Michael Forehand Sr., 62, passed away on Thursday September 26, 2019 unexpectedly in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born March 7, 1957 in Muncie the son of Albert and Vivian (Caudill) Forehand and his foster parents Roy and Clydia Forehand. Michael grew up in Muncie graduating from Southside High School in 1975 soon marrying the love of his life Sharon Vannatter in 1979 and they raised two children together. Michael began driving "big rigs" in 1988 until the time of his passing. He enjoyed making people laugh, going to the movies, eating out, fishing, hunting and watching his favorite television programs. He was a great husband, father, brother, and loved being a super grandpa to his grandson Tanner.

Surviving Michael are his wife of 40 years; Sharon, his two children Michael Forehand Jr., Paula Vannatter, grandchildren; Tanner Forehand, Maddie Bell, Corbin Bell, sister; Patricia (Bill) Gregory, brothers; Albert (Susan) Cooper, Eddie Forehand, Bill Forehand and best buddy brother-in-law Fred Hewson. He made all his family feel loved and there are many nieces, nephews and extended family members who will miss him. His pets dog Sweetie and parrot Reggie will miss him too.

His parents Vivian and Albert Forehand and foster parents Roy and Clydia Forehand, sisters; Linda Koger, Pamela Foust, Diana Elliott, Susan Forehand and brother; Bobby Forehand preceded Michael in death.

Funeral Services will be at Parson Mortuary on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery. Friends can call at the Funeral home from 1:00 pm until the time of the service.

Online condolences will be received by the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
