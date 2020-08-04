1/
Michael Gene Randolph
1988 - 2020
Michael Gene Randolph

Michael Gene Randolph, 31, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Witham Hospital in Lebanon, Indiana. He was born on Friday, September 23, 1988, the son of Carolyn (Garrett) Rice.

Survivors include his children, Sierra Randolph, Suezanna Rose Randolph, Kinsley Ann Randolph, and Michael Randolph II; his significant other, Jennifer Kincade; his mother, Carolyn Rice; brother, JR Randolph; sisters, Valerie Levitz (husband, Ryan) and Katrina Tourley (husband, Dan); grandparents, May Miller, Charles Randolph Sr., and Mr. and Mrs. James McCowan; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his step-dad, Ray Thomas Rice; sister, Barbara "Missy" Randolph; and grandmother, Barbara Miller.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted at Elm Ridge Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
