Michael Gibson Jr.
Michael Gibson, Jr.

Parker City - Michael D. Gibson, Jr. 54, went home to be with his Lord, Monday November 2, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on August 31, 1966 in Muncie the son of Michael D. and Sandra "Sandy" (Meade) Gibson Sr.

Michael graduated from Yorktown High School in 1984 and later married the love of his life Robin (Daugherty) Gibson and she survives. He enjoyed RC (Radio Controlled) cars and trucks especially racing his" Pops", golfing, playing Texas Holdum and was a very big Colts fan. Mostly, he treasured the time he could spend with his grandchildren.

Besides his wife of 27 years, Robin he is survived by three sons, Ricky, Parker City, Bronson Swhier (Tasha), Fairview and Larry Swhier (Carrie Spence), Albany; one daughter, Jill Swheir, Fortville; seven grandchildren, Samantha, Drew, Dylan, Maddy, Austin, Serenity and Britlyn; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by three maternal aunts, Linda Gibson, Judy Kemper and Karen Gibson; one maternal uncle Pat McLaughlin; special cousin Jeff Swerenger.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 1:00 P.M. Parson Mortuary Cremation Center with Pastor Neil Peterson officiating. Burial will follow at the Hawk Cemetery.

Friends may call on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Parson Mortuary Cremation Center from 12: P.M. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to any good deed that makes a difference for others in memory of Michael as a means of paying it forward.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
