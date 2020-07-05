Michael Haisley
Muncie - Michael Allen Haisley, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness. He was born on April 5, 1964 in Muncie the son of Richard and Dorothy (Dailey) Haisley.
Michael graduated from Southside High School in 1982 and later worked for the Fun Country Marina Corporation as a Purchasing Manager for over 10 years prior to his disability. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying both hunting, fishing and spending time at the reservoir whenever possible.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Desiree Heinz (Justin), Nashville, Tennessee and Jordan Haisley (Sarah), Muncie; 2 grandchildren, Ashton and Adriana Haisley, both of Muncie; his father, Richard Haisley, Muncie; several siblings; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Haisley.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Gary McManus Officiating. Cremation is to follow with burial of cremated remains at the Beech Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Life Stream services 1701 Pilgrim Blvd. Yorktown, IN 47396.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
.