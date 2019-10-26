|
Michael Harold Hopper
Muncie - Michael Harold Hopper, 77, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was born in Muncie, IN on June 24, 1942 the son of Clarence and Joan (Davis)Hopper.
Mike attended school in Muncie and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1961. He worked for Solomon's Floor Covering and then Overhead Door Company in Hartford City for 45 years. He retired in 2004 and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He camped at the Salamonie Reservoir for 20 years at Bozarth Campground and Recreational Resort. He and Judy traveled to all but 5 of the 50 states.
Survivors include his son, Scott Hopper of Muncie; his companion of 30 plus years, Judy Blanton; brother in law, Ron (Sharon) McShurley; Judy's children, Debbie Blanton (son, Chad), Randy (Tonya) Blanton, Mark (Elke) Blanton; an uncle, Glen (Alberta) Hopper of Muncie; cousins, Doug (Sharon) Smith, Cindy (Bob) Hatley, Kenny Haines and Rick Hopper.
Michael was preceded in death by His parents.
Family and friends may call The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Entombment will follow in the Gardens of Memory Chapel north of Muncie.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the & Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or Cancer Services of East Central Indiana - Little Red Door, 2311 W. Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303.
The family expresses their thanks to Kindred Hospice and the Visiting Angels for their special care given to Mike.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019