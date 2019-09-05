|
Michael Hornback I
Muncie - Michael Hornback I, 54, passed away suddenly on September 1, 2019 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Mr. Hornback was born in San Antonio Texas to Fayetta (Lott) and James Hornback Sr. on September 13, 1964. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio in 1982 and went on to earn an associate's degree. Michael had been a clerk supervisor for the postal service in Muncie for 25 years retiring in 2018.
Surviving Michael are his mother; Fayetta (Lott) Hornback, son; Michael (Erica) Hornback, granddaughter; Adrienne Hornback, bother James Hornback Jr., sisters; Susan (Kalen) VanKoughnet, Gwendolyn (Ronnie) Christian, Rhonda (Bobbie) Mays, brother Ronny (Jamie) Hornback Sr., and mother-in-law; Anna Bright with several nieces, nephews, and cousins who will all miss him.
His father James, and his beloved wife Michelle preceded Michael in death.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday September 6, 2019 at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street Muncie with Pastor Ronny Hornback officiating. Friends may call from 9:00 until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery.
At the end of his Michael gave the gift of life to others by being a tissue and bone donor.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 5, 2019