Michael J. Quirk
Muncie - Michael J. Quirk, 89, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020 at Yorktown Manor.
He was born on February 28, 1931 in Muncie, the son of Vern and Jenette (Whitney) Quirk and graduated from Cowan High School in 1949. On July 9, 1966 in Chicago, IL, he married Cindy Buckner.
Michael started with the Muncie Police Department for 11 years and served on the Merit Commission for 1-year. During that time, he also owned Suburban Motors. In 1969, he started Raintree Muffler Shop in New Castle and would also purchase Tom Cherry Muffler, eventually owning 5 muffler shops in New Castle, Muncie and Bloomington. In 2010, along with his son Scott, he started The Barn Lot and worked there until 2-years ago.
He enjoyed automobile races, spending time with his family, enjoyed riding his motorcycle - traveling to every state, was a licensed private pilot and drove Midget and Sprint racecars.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Cindy Quirk of Muncie; seven children, Joellen Litwin of Muncie, Steve Quirk (wife, Cindy) of Anderson, Cheryl Latham (husband, Dan) of Portland, OR, Terry Williams (wife, Felecia) of Washougal, WA, Pat Quirk (wife, Marilou) of Muncie, Michelle LeClaire of Providence, RI and Scott Quirk of Muncie; and sixteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter-in-law, Missy Quirk in 2014; two brothers, Sherman and Don Quirk; and four sisters, Lynors Perrin, Rebecca Keesling, Charlotte Creech and Cynthia Michael.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Cowan Community Schools - Student Activities, 9401 S. Nottingham, Muncie, IN, 47302.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Yorktown Manor for the kind and compassionate care they provided.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020