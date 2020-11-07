1/1
Michael James Chatterson
1942 - 2020
Michael James Chatterson

Alexandria - Michael James Chatterson, 78, of Alexandria went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 3, 2020.

Michael was born September 7th, 1942 in Detroit, MI to his parents, George A. and Louise E. (Reeves) Chatterson.

He is survived by his adoring wife of over 55 years, Marjorie (Schmid) Chatterson; son's: Michael "Skip" (Bridget) Chatterson of Gretna, NE and Mark (Joan) Chatterson of Greenfield, IN; daughter's: Mindy (Paul) Saunders of Lafayette, IN; Melissa (Kyle) Beauchamp of Fishers, IN; and Debra (Ryan) Retherford of Summitville, IN. Michael is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, one great grandchild with one more on the way

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church (820 W. Madison St. Alexandria 46001) on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at 10:00am with visitation one-hour prior and Sunday, November 8th, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm, Whetsel Funeral Home (1503 S Park Ave Alexandria 46001).

Due to the current health conditions, face coverings and social distancing will be observed.

Bud and Susan Whetsel are honored to care for Michael and serve the Chatterson family.

Please visit whetselfuneralservice.com for the full length obituary and to share online condolences with the Chatterson family.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Whetsel Funeral Service
NOV
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Whetsel Funeral Service
1503 S Park Ave
Alexandria, IN 46001
(765) 724-9388
