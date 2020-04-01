|
|
Michael James Taite
Muncie - Michael James Taite, age 60, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born in 1959 at McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville to the late JoAnn (Poyser) Taite and the late Robert Paul Taite. Mike was a graduate of East Noble High School, Class of 1978 and continued his education at Ball State University earning his bachelor's degree in 1982.
He was preceded in death by his father in 2001, his mother in 2012 and his brother, Thomas Jay Taite in 2010.
Survivors include his son, Nicholas (Crystal) Taite residing in Valley Brook, Oklahoma; a sister, Paula Gingerich in Ligonier; two brothers, Kenneth (Toby) Biddle in Barbee Lake, Indiana and Robert J. Taite in Lake Forest, Illinois; five nieces and a nephew.
There will be a private memorial service at a future date with internment at Lakeview Cemetery in Kendallville. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
