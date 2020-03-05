|
|
Michael Jester
Muncie - Michael Richard Jester, 79, of Muncie, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Wednesday, January 15, 1941, in Muncie, Indiana the son of Lloyd "Doc" and Wilma (Grooms) Jester. Michael earned both his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Ball State University. He worked previously for Chrysler in New Castle then after earning his Bachelor's Degree, went on to teach at Blue River High School until he earned his Master's Degree and went on to work for Knightstown High School where he taught and coached basketball. From there, Michael went on to work for the Indiana State Teacher's Association for twenty-six years until he retired in 2002. He enjoyed golfing and sports, especially Notre Dame. Michael also liked working in the yard. He loved spending time with his family and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Michael was a member of Our Blessed Savior Lutheran Church in Alexandria.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jill Jester, Muncie, Indiana; five sons, Michael Montgomery "Monty" (wife, Marilyn) Jester, Norwich, Connecticut, Kevin Richard (wife, Christie) Jester, New Castle, Indiana, Dave (fiancé, Niki) Liebig, Indianapolis, Indiana, Jason Liebig, Wisconsin, and Chad (wife, Tricia) Liebig, Jupiter, Florida; six grandchildren, Zachary Jester, Michael C. Jester, Ashleigh Jester, Makayla Liebig, Mya Liebig, and Drake Liebig.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandson, Nicklaus Jacob Jester.
Services to honor Michael will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Pastor Kal Rissman officiating. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Our Blessed Savior Lutheran Church of Alexandria, 309 West Washington Street, Alexandria, Indiana, 46001, or to the , 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46278, or to a .
