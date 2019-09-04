|
|
Michael "Mike" L. Cahue
Muncie - Michael "Mike" L. Cahue, 47, passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2019 at St. Vincent Anderson Hospital E.R.
He was born on September 20, 1971 in Hartford City to Joseph A. Cahue Sr. and Linda E. (Pendleton) Cahue-Hall. His father precedes him in death.
Mike graduated from Blackford High School in 1990. He worked at Prairie Farms Dairy Ranch in Anderson as the lead maintenance on third shift. He was a member of Teamsters Local #135. He had formerly worked at 3M Plant in Indianapolis, IN.
He enjoyed riding his Harley Davison Motorcycle and was a member of several Biker Clubs. He also enjoyed fast cars and was a Miami Dolphins Football Fan and Chicago Cubs Baseball Fan.
Mike will be sadly missed by his mother, Linda E. Hall of Hartford City; children, Kyle (companion, Julia Luedike) Mosier of Muncie; Kaylee J. (companion, Adrian Vargas) Cahue of Muncie; Quentin J. (companion, Anne Cosner) Cahue of Yorktown; granddaughter, Evelyn R. Vargas; girlfriend, Jessica LaChat of Pendleton; brother, Joseph A. (wife, Sandi) Cahue Jr. of Muncie; sister, Deborah D. Kauffman (companion, Mike) of Fort Wayne; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Juan Cahue and Craig Cahue.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City with Rev. Bobby Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Muncie.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Mike's Family in care of Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 North High Street, Hartford City, IN 47348
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 4, 2019