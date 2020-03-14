|
|
Michael L. "Mick" Welty
Muncie - Michael L. "Mick" Welty, 79, passed away early Friday morning, March 13, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born on July 19, 1940 in Muncie, the son of Paul H. and Phyllis M. (Edwards) Welty and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1958. On August 1, 1959 in Muncie, he married the love of his life, Judy A. Hanson.
Mick worked for Westinghouse/ABB for 36 years until his retirement in 1998 and attended Mt. Olive Community Church.
Above all, Mick was the most wonderful husband, dad, and grandpa ever who lovingly cared for his wife Judy for the last 18 years after her stroke without a complaint or thought for himself. He truly was the definition of the word "family man" and was also dearly loved by his many friends wherever he went. He enjoyed going to Hoosier Park, bowling, and spending time with his grandsons and attending all of their activities.
Surviving are his wife of over 60 years, Judy A. Welty of Muncie; one daughter, Michele Marsh (husband, Dean) of Gaston; one son, Matthew Welty of Muncie; grandsons, Cody Marsh (fiancé, Allyse), Austin Marsh (girlfriend Rachel), Bryce Marsh, and Andrew Risley (wife, Bethany) of Fishers who was like a grandson to Mick; two brothers, Max Welty of New Palestine and John Welty (wife, Mejo) of New Mexico; and one sister, Peggy Welty of Muncie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Mark L. Welty in 2016; one brother, Jim Welty and one sister, Teresa Brower.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Reverend Rodney Eiler officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mt. Olive Community Church, 5000 N. Nebo Road, Muncie, IN, 47304.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020