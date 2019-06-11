|
|
Michael "Mike" Lawhorn
Dunkirk - Michael "Mike" Dean Lawhorn, 62, of Dunkirk, IN passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9, 2019 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. He was born May 18, 1957 in Portland, IN the son of Lloyd and LulaBelle (Davenport) Lawhorn. He was a 1975 graduate of Dunkirk High School.
Mike retired in 2002 after 27 years with Kerr Glass, St. Gobain, now Ardagh Glass of Dunkirk, IN. He enjoyed spending his leisure time in the outdoors, hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was a faithful Cincinnati Reds and IU Basketball Fan.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 39 years, Kathy Jo (Brown) Lawhorn; a son, Tyrus Lawhorn of Dunkirk; and Jessica Berry (husband, Nathan) of Dunkirk, IN; five grandchildren, Bryce, Logan, Wyatt, Zane and Emma Berry; and three sisters, Susie Brunson and Sherry Lawhorn, both of Portland, IN and Sandy Rollins of Dunkirk, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A service to celebrate Mike's life will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Dunkirk Memorial Chapel of Dunkirk, IN. Burial will follow at Dunkirk I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 1:00 p.m. to service time on Wednesday, June 12th at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 11, 2019