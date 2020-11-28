Michael M. Hirons
Muncie - Michael M. Hirons 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born in Muncie on February 4, 1942, the son of Gerald and Rosemary (Murray) Hirons and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1960. Mr. Hirons went on the receive his Bachelor and Masters Dree in Education from Ball State University.
His career with Muncie Community Schools started in 1965 as a teacher at Garfield Elementary School. In 1972 he served as the recreation Director for the school corporation and then taught at Mitchell Elementary from 1973 until 1982. In 1982 he became assistant principal at Garfield Elementary until taking over as athletic director at Muncie Central High School in 1984. In 1988 he served as principal at Sutton Elementary until 1993 when he became principal at Mitchell Elementary. Mike retired from Muncie Community Schools in 2001. During his career her graduated from the Indiana Principal Leadership Academy and was named Elementary Principal of the Year for district 6 in 1997.
A man of Faith, Michael was a fifty-year member of Shawnee Heights Baptist Church and currently attended Union Chapel Ministries.
An avid sports fan, Mike enjoyed golf, the Cincinnati Reds and Indianapolis Colts. He loved camping and especially spending time with his grandsons.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-nine years, Carolyn Hirons; children, Brian Hirons (Kendra) and Cindy Bartling; his grandsons, Brandon Bartling (Katelyn), Nick Bartling (Cierra) and Austin Bartling; great-grandchildren, Harper Bartling, Marleigh and Nova Bartling; two brothers, Jack Hirons (Ruth) and Gerald Hirons (Cindy); his beloved companion, Muggins; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ric Hirons and Timothy Hirons; and his parents.
Due to the Governor's mandate and COVID-19 restrictions all services will be private. Burial will take place in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.) 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie Indiana 47303 or I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 West University Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.