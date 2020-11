Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael McVicker



Muncie - Michael McVicker, 85, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Signature Healthcare after a brief illness. Anyone with information regarding Michael's family is urged to contact The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory at 765-288-6669.









