Michael O Ryan
Michael O Ryan passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 27, 2020. Mike was born on August 30, 1941 in Columbus, Indiana. He was the son of Glen and Myrtle Ryan and was raised in Indianapolis, Indiana. He graduated from North Central High School in 1960 and from Ball State University in 1964 with his Bachelors in Education. He received his Masters from Ball State in 1965. He taught elementary physical education for 37 years in the Muncie Community Schools and loved teaching kids.
He was an avid sports fan all his life. He played baseball all through high school and loved IU basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. He coached elementary basketball teams and loved mentoring the young players. He especially loved watching his grandsons play basketball at Delta High School.
He married his highschool sweetheart, Lynn Ann (VanMeter) in 1963, and they spent 57 wonderful years together. They had two daughters, Rita Hamilton (Ryan) and Rene Wehlage (Rod). They were then blessed with four grandsons, Tanner, Trey, Zack, and Jake. He also had four precious great granddaughters, Mylah, Averie, Kenslie, and Baby Rayah.
He collected, bought, and sold old toys and antiques for 30 years as well as having several booths at antique malls and flea markets. Many great memories were spent with Harold and Rita Roberts and family at their cottages on Yellow Creek Lake for 20 years.
We want to especially thank the IU Cancer Center, nurses, and Dr. Mark Pajeau.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Rusty Clements. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Memorial contributions may be made to The Little Red Door, Southern Care Hospice, or Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
