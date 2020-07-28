1/1
Michael O. Ryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael O Ryan

Michael O Ryan passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 27, 2020. Mike was born on August 30, 1941 in Columbus, Indiana. He was the son of Glen and Myrtle Ryan and was raised in Indianapolis, Indiana. He graduated from North Central High School in 1960 and from Ball State University in 1964 with his Bachelors in Education. He received his Masters from Ball State in 1965. He taught elementary physical education for 37 years in the Muncie Community Schools and loved teaching kids.

He was an avid sports fan all his life. He played baseball all through high school and loved IU basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. He coached elementary basketball teams and loved mentoring the young players. He especially loved watching his grandsons play basketball at Delta High School.

He married his highschool sweetheart, Lynn Ann (VanMeter) in 1963, and they spent 57 wonderful years together. They had two daughters, Rita Hamilton (Ryan) and Rene Wehlage (Rod). They were then blessed with four grandsons, Tanner, Trey, Zack, and Jake. He also had four precious great granddaughters, Mylah, Averie, Kenslie, and Baby Rayah.

He collected, bought, and sold old toys and antiques for 30 years as well as having several booths at antique malls and flea markets. Many great memories were spent with Harold and Rita Roberts and family at their cottages on Yellow Creek Lake for 20 years.

We want to especially thank the IU Cancer Center, nurses, and Dr. Mark Pajeau.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Rusty Clements. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Memorial contributions may be made to The Little Red Door, Southern Care Hospice, or Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden View Funeral Home Gardens of Memory Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved