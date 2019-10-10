|
|
Michael Paul Morris
Oakville - On October 5, 2019, Michael Paul Morris of Oakville, In., age 56, lost his battle with cancer at his daughter's (Jessica) house surrounded by loved ones.
Mike was born on November 24, 1962 in Muncie, In. to Pauline Richardson and Carl Eacret.
In his early teen years he began working for Harris Farms driving farm equipment. Mike could barely see over the steering wheels. Needless to say everyone stayed out of his way! Later Mike attended the police academy and graduated in 1995, becoming the Marshall of Blountsville. He achieved his degree as an ASE Certified Mechanic practicing his trade for 25 years.
He was married in 1989. Loved and raised his three children, Michael, Shelby, and Jessica.
In his spare time (even as a young boy) his sense of curiosity led him to take objects apart just to learn how they worked. Unfortunately for his family his strong suit was not caring to put the objects back together! But, no worries he always put the cars back together.
Mike was an avid collector of pocket knives. Enjoyed firing his collection of guns and riding his Harley.
He was known for his tomfoolery with his sense of humor. He was a giver, always there for his family and friends. Enjoyed a good story and had many escapades himself to share.
Mike was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Paul and Emma Morris. Father Carl W. Eacret and Stepmother Shirley Eacret.
Mike is survived by his three children Michael (Lindsey) Morris, Shelby (Chris) Carter, Jessica (Ty) Flowers, and mother Pauline Richardson. Two sisters Sonja (Craig) Longardner, Paula (Brandon) Byerly. Three brothers Shaun (Terri) Cline, Shane Cline, Derik (Tina) Eacret and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews
Celebration of Life: Eagle's Lodge, 1414 S. Batavia Ave. Oct. 19th from 3 to 6 pm.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019