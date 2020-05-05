|
|
Michael R. Coleman
Middletown - Michael R. Coleman, age 57, Middletown, passed away on Sunday May 3rd, 2020 surrounded by his family after an extended illness.
Mike was born in Anderson, Indiana, on September 17th, 1962 to his parents Eunice Newton and Robert Coleman. He graduated from Madison Heights in 1981. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Rixalyn C. Coleman (Thomas); daughters Emily Smith (Jacob) and Kiley Acra (Brock); grandson Walker Smith; and siblings Kenny Norfleet (Jean) and Shery Jones (Kurt). He is preceded in death by his mother and father.
Mike was loved by his community where he worked and volunteered his time. He was a self-employed carpenter for 39 years. When he wasn't working, he spent much of his time at Middletown Park coaching girls softball. He also enjoyed spending weekends at the campground with his family and friends.
A private celebration of life will be held. Please share condolences at; www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020