Services
Celebration of Life
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Coleman


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael R. Coleman Obituary
Michael R. Coleman

Middletown - Michael R. Coleman, age 57, Middletown, passed away on Sunday May 3rd, 2020 surrounded by his family after an extended illness.

Mike was born in Anderson, Indiana, on September 17th, 1962 to his parents Eunice Newton and Robert Coleman. He graduated from Madison Heights in 1981. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Rixalyn C. Coleman (Thomas); daughters Emily Smith (Jacob) and Kiley Acra (Brock); grandson Walker Smith; and siblings Kenny Norfleet (Jean) and Shery Jones (Kurt). He is preceded in death by his mother and father.

Mike was loved by his community where he worked and volunteered his time. He was a self-employed carpenter for 39 years. When he wasn't working, he spent much of his time at Middletown Park coaching girls softball. He also enjoyed spending weekends at the campground with his family and friends.

A private celebration of life will be held. Please share condolences at; www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -