Michael R. Harrison
Michael R. Harrison, age 54, passed away on February 12, 2020.
He was surrounded by his family and passed peacefully in the hospital in Richmond, VA. He was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) in 2017 and fought a very strong fight always knowing that death was inevitable.
Mike was born in Muncie, IN on March 14, 1965 but lived in Atlanta, GA until he joined the U.S. Coast Guard where he served aboard the USS Cutter RELIANCE. He was a certified diver and was involved in several air and sea rescue missions. Following his service in the Coast Guard he attended and graduated from North Georgia University with a degree in accounting and was working for Capital One Bank as a Software Engineer in risk management until his illness forced him to retire in 2018.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Kimberly. His daughters Jennifer Tettenburn (David),Keyser, WV, Kacy Kyle (RK), Cumberland, MD, Lainey Harrison, Denver, Co and Samantha Craig, Glen Allen, VA. His parents, Bob and Sharon Harrison, Muncie, IN, his brother Mark Harrison, Cheyenne, WY and sisters, Meleia Melton, Muncie, IN, and Kristen Harrison, Dacula, GA. Two grand-daughters, Nora Quinn Tettenburn and Penelope Craig. Three nephews Colby Harrison, Cheyenne, WY, Logan Harrison, Cheyenne, WY and Ira Melton, Muncie, IN.
There will not be a formal service but a celebration of life at a later date.
Donations to honor Mike can be made to the ALS Association.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020