Michael Ronald Stafford
Nokomis, FL - Michael Ronald Stafford, 46, resident of Florida passed away in his sleep on June 5, 2020. He was a graduate of Daleville High School (1992) and was active in many sports.

He was taught the flooring trade by his father and went on to become self employed as a flooring contractor. He had a heart for people and animals alike. He was always willing to help others when in need and loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald G. Stafford, his grandparents. and brother in law, Jerry Golden.

Survivors include his mother, Linnet (Guenthenspberger) Stafford of Daleville, siblings, Pete (Vicki Burleson) Stafford of Muncie, Ann Golden of Daleville, Amy (Rick) Jones of Yorktown, Dawn Stafford of Yorktown and Wendy (Tina) Stafford of Yorktown, special friend, Heather Littlejohn of Nokomis, FL and nine nieces and nephews, along with many extended family members and friends.

A private memorial services will be held at Ballard and sons Funeral Home in Daleville.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN 47334
765-378-3242
