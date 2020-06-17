Michael Roy Davis
Michael Roy Davis

Muncie - Michael Roy Davis, 68, Muncie, passed away on June 12, 2020 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. Mike was born on April 7, 1952 in Muncie to the late Roy and Anna (Evans) Davis. He is a 1970 graduate of Wapahani High School and went into the U.S. Marines and proudly served his country for 7 years. He worked at Duffy Tool for over 30 years.

He married Kathleen Hurst on June 19, 1999 and they had 27 awesome years together. He was Kat's rock and light for all those years! He had 4 children. Two sons were step-sons, but he treated them like he was their dad from day one.

Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his loving wife of 27 years, Kathy Davis; children: Melanie (Tony) Smith of McCordsville, Angela (Ryan) Moore of Fishers, Kristopher (Lauren) Clapper of Muncie, and Brandon Clapper (fiancé, Ashley Smith) of Muncie; 8 grandchildren: Hudson Miles, Oliver Miles, Grace Smith, Bayleigh Clapper, Braxton Clapper, Dawson Hayes, Little B Clapper, and an additional arrival coming in January 2021; sister, Karen Batt of Muncie; 3 sisters-in-law: Jackie (Randal) Reese, Chris (David) Hoffherr, and Julie (Larry) Hobbs; and brother-in-law, Steve (Joyce) Hurst.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Connie Fitzpatrick.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Blountsville Stoney Creek Township Community Building, 7260 E. U.S. 35, Losantville, IN 47354 on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Ballenger officiating. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family during their loss of Mike. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Mike's wife, Kathy, to assist in defraying funeral expenses.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
