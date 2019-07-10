|
Michael "Mike" S. Paver, 62, passed away at 9:31 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Bridgewater Rehabilitation Centre.
He was born in Hartford City on October 19, 1956 to Ted Ralph Paver and Delores Ann (Stanley) Paver. He is preceded in death by his father.
Mike graduated from Blackford High School in 1974.
He retired from International Paper and had formerly been Assistant Manager at Bil's Grocery Store in Hartford City on the square.
Mike married Shirley D. (Thomas) Carvel-Paver on March 13, 2004 in Hartford City, by Shirley's brother Rev. Bobby Thomas.
He liked to fish and loved to spend time with his great-grandson Nash. He liked to go to Indian Lake and travel. His favorite adventure was his cruise to Mexico, where he loved the fruit.
He loved to play horseshoes with his dad. In high school he was a gymnast and still holds records at Blackford High School.
He was a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle Lighthouse Church.
Mike will be sadly missed by his wife, Shirley D. Carvel-Paver of Hartford City; mother, Delores A. Paver of Hartford City; step-sons, Brian and Amy Carvel of Richmond and Richard Carvel of St. Louis; grandchildren, Tiffany and Josh Yates and Andy and Kayleigh Carvel of Hartford City; great-grandchildren, Nash, Lilly and Gabby Yates; 1 niece and 1 nephew.
He is also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Bibbs.
Funeral service for Mike will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Thomas officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mike will be cremated.
Memorials may be made to Full Gospel Tabernacle Lighthouse Church, 468 E. Washington St. Dunkirk, IN 47336
