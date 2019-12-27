|
Michael Toland
Winchester - Michael T. Toland, 81, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Heritage Park Nursing Home in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born on January 10, 1938, in Muncie, to Kermit and Mary (Bennington) Toland.
Michael was a 1957 graduate of Muncie Central High School. He first worked at Indiana Steel and Wire and then was a farmer before becoming co-owner of C&T Reel Company. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winchester and also belonged to Jayland Antique Car Club. He enjoyed bicycling, swimming, tennis, and walking.
Michael is survived by his wife, Ruth (Tobias) Toland of Winchester; a daughter, Susan (Jeff) Halley of Fort Wayne; a son, Michael Toland of Branson, MO; a brother, William (Barbara) Toland of Winchester; two grandsons, Andrei Michael Halley of San Antonio, TX and Artem David Halley of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Mary Frances Humphrey.
A Funeral Catholic Mass for Michael will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Winchester, with Father Peter Logsdon officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery in Muncie.
Friends and family may call from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, December 29, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester with a Rosary Service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Randolph County, 133 N. Meridian St., Winchester, IN 47394 or to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd St. New York, NY 10128-6804.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019