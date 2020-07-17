1/1
Michael W. Farber
Michael W. Farber

Farmland - Michael W. Farber, 22, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on March 26, 1998 in Muncie, the son of William F. and Crystal L. (Hale) Farber.

Michael attended Winchester High School. He loved being outdoors, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and listening to music.

Survivors include his grandparents, Jack and Emma Farber of Farmland and Earl Hale of Winchester; aunt, Gina Farber; uncle, Brett Hale; great- aunt, Phyllis Tiller; great-uncle, Verlin Hale; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother, Sandy Hunley Hale.

A memorial service for Michael will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sparrow Creek Friends Church, 4030 W. 50 S., Winchester, IN 47394.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
