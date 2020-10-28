Michael Warren
Muncie - Michael Warren, 61, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at his residence after a long battle with cancer.
He was born January 26, 1959, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of James and Laquata ((Gilbert) Warren. Michael graduated from Delta High School in 1977, where he was a swimmer, and a pitcher on the baseball team.
Mr. Warren was an Agent for Allstate Insurance Company for over 25 years.
Mike was a great marksman and especially enjoyed turkey shoots. He was an avid golfer and loved to fish and take his children on fishing trips.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Roma Warren; two children, Zac Leonard (fiancée, Kate Green); Clark Leonard (wife, Haley); grandchildren, Cienna and Gabriel Leonard; his parents, James and Laquata Warren; a brother, James "Jamie" Warren, Jr.; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces.
Mike was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Warren and Robert Warren; his paternal grandparents, Stanley and Juanita Warren; his maternal grandparents, Eugene and Roxie Gilbert; and a nephew, Josh Warren.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 31, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road with Pastor Mona Dale officiating. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020, or one hour prior to services on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 W. University Ave., Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.